As Heatwave Engulfs UK, Boss Gives Employees A Day Off, Throws Pool Party

It’s hot everywhere! Places that have never seen humid days are facing extreme heat and humidity. And when it comes to going to the office and working, we all think not twice but thrice. Travelling in hot weather makes people irritated and frustrated.

And to save his employees from these emotions, a boss organised a pool party for his staff and is receiving praise from all across the world. He not only gave them a pool party but also a day’s salary. The boss is receiving the Boss of the Month award.

Just like everywhere, even the UK is facing extreme heat and humid weather. It has become hard for people to step out of their houses. But people were travelling to reach their offices and work. A UK-based roofing company gave its staff a gift for coming to the office daily.

The boss of the company gave its employees a day off and also organised a pool party. Photos and videos from the pool party are going viral and everyone is wishing to have a boss like him.

All the staff of HG Roofing Supplies in Leeds, UK, were on a day’s leave. Stuart Hotson, their boss, gave them a day off and organised a party with seaside barbeque. It was a surprise for the staff.

Not just a pool and a barbeque, a variety of games were organised for the staff to give them a relaxing day. The games were organised in two large pools. The party also included free food and a beer. A video of the party was shared by the staff on their TikTok account and it instantly went viral. People are now praising the boss and wishing to have a leader like him. One of the employees of the company even said that they never thought that they would ever get such a holiday in the office.

