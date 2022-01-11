As Mumbai Winter Trends, Twitterverse Dials up the Heat with Memes

Mumbai woke up to the coldest morning of the season yesterday. On January 10, the city witnessed a drop in temperature with 13 degrees Celsius recorded in the morning. The unseasonal rains in many areas of Mumbai led to the low temperature. According to the reports by India Meteorological Department (IMD), Santacruz observatory, the temperature was 13.2 degrees Celsius on January 10 morning while Colaba observatory recorded the minimum temperature of 15.2 degrees Celsius. An IMD official also stated that the temperature may drop further in the coming days.

The unexpected weather change has left the Mumbaikers in confusion. While North Indians were enjoying the pleasant winter season in December, Mumbai had unseasonal rains. The monsoon suddenly took over Mumbai in the mid of December. Now that Mumbaikers were feeling relieved from the rains, the chilling morning took them by surprise. While Mumbaikers are wrapping themselves in winter clothes and prepping up for some tasty winter snacks, netizens have levelled up the meme game. Twitter users started posting memes after getting chills in the morning. Let’s have a look at the hilarious memes:

Advertisement

Advertisement

A twitter user clubbed the arriving 3rd wave of COVID-19 and the cold waves approaching Mumbai to share a hilarious yet thought provoking meme.

Last month, #MumbaiRains was trending, now it has been converted to #MumbaiWinter. The famous phrase from the series Game of Thrones, ‘Winter is coming’ makes total sense for the people living in Mumbai.

As per the IMD’s press release issued on January 10, Maharashtra would have a fall in minimum temperatures by two to four degrees Celsius during next few days and no significant change thereafter. The department has also forecasted the increased rains in East and adjoining Central India till January 14.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.