Indians Google ‘How Surrogacy Works’ As Priyanka Chopra Welcomes Baby

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have welcomed their baby via surrogacy on January 21. The couple requested for privacy during their special time so that they can focus on their family. Many Bollywood celebrities have previously chosen surrogacy to welcome their children into the world, notable among them being Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, Karan Johar, Tusshar Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Preity Zinta, to name a few. As per Google searches in the last four hours, Priyanka and Nick’s good news has piqued Indians’ interest in the concept of surrogacy. Some of the breakout searches emerging on Google Trends reveal that people have been looking for the meaning of surrogacy, how it works and its meaning in different languages like Hindi, Bengali and Telugu.

In the last four hours hinging on the time of writing this article, some searches on Google Trends on the subject include “surrogacy meaning in Telugu", “how does surrogacy work", “what is surrogacy in Hindi", “surrogacy meaning in Bengali" and “what happens in surrogacy". Evidently, the interest in surrogacy is seeing a surge online.

Also among related topics searched on Google were “childbirth" and “adoption". Apart from these, “fertility" and “test tube" were also being searched. One might surmise that test tubes are being searched in the context of test tube babies, another method of childbirth which is distinct from surrogacy. Surrogacy is the method wherein a woman becomes a gestational carrier for a couple or an individual who would go on to become the parents of the baby once it is born. The arrangement is often made steadfast by a legal agreement. A test tube baby, on the other hand, is born outside of a woman’s body through a process called in-vitro fertilisation or IVF.

Actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Preity Zinta were also being looked up on Google. The latter welcomed her twins born via surrogacy in November last year. She shared the good news with her followers on Twitter as she posted an image of her husband Gene Goodenough. Preity and Gene have become parents to twins, a boy and a girl, named Jai and Gia. Preity announced the news on social media.

