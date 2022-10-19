‘Ashamed’: Woman’s Twitter Thread on Lack of Menstrual Products at Istanbul Airport Goes Viral

A woman took to her official Twitter handle to share about the trouble that she faced at Istanbul airport after he ran out of her tampons. Taking to Twitter, Erin Law narrated the entire story. She wrote, “I have a story about MENSTRUATION. Specifically my menstruation. Which is not in itself a special thing because like many people on earth I BLEED. But it’s special because it happened in Istanbul’s International Airport @igairport. Also I’m pretty angry." She further goes on to explain that in between two long flights, she attempted to buy some tampons during a stopover at the airport.

However, neither she nor her husband could find a pharmacy that sold menstrual products. This is after the airport has a total of five terminals. When she asked a man working at a duty free store, he told her it would not be possible to buy tampons at the airport. On approaching the information desk, she was told to use the emergency medical phone.

She wrote, “I feel dumb calling an emergency medical phone because bleeding is something I do normally. But I have no choice."

Also, she was told that someone would bring her tampons in 15 minutes but her flight was already boarding. On waiting she realised that the man had brought her panty liners rather than menstrual products.

“The guy says he can get them. Again, this feels like I’m buying contraband. Especially because he’s not in a uniform and now he’s telling me it’s going to cost $20. FOR TAMPONS. And suddenly he doesn’t take card."

“All of this to say, I should not be embarrassed, Istanbul airport

@igairport should be embarrassed. And should fix it. Sell menstrual hygiene products in your airport. Legitimately. I dare you," she wrote.

Since uploaded, the story has gone viral and netizens have come in support of the woman. “My wife also had a very similar experience in the old Ataturk Airport before it was decommissioned. You can read her thread (in Turkish, try translation) from 2018 here," commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I’m a female traveller and I don’t carry feminine hygiene products as I don’t need them, so no point asking me! Don’t just assume because you are female you have them!"

What is your take on the same?

