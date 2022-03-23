Ashleigh Gardner's Freak One-handed Catch in Women's World Cup Turned into Memes

The ongoing Women’s World Cup 2022 has witnessed some of the best fielding moments. As Australia won their sixth straight game in the tournament on Tuesday by defeating South Africa by five wickets, Aussie allrounder Ashleigh Gardner’s one-hand catch near the boundary became the highlight of the match. South Africa, which came to bat first, posted 271 for 5 but was ultimately overpowered by Australia as the dominating side chased the total in 42.5 overs. However, during the 46th over of the South African innings when Laura Wolvaardt, who was playing at 90, swung her bat for a six over the mid-wicket, Gardner showed exceptional fielding skills to complete a one-hand catch near the boundary. Fans and commentators were blown away by the cricketer’s leap to send back the South African opener.

As expected, Gardner’s fielding prowess became the talk of social media as multiple videos of the amazing catch went viral on the internet. The Australian Women’s Cricket Team on Twitter even encouraged netizens to share hilarious memes on Asheligh Gardner’s catch, and the internet, as always, did not disappoint.

The verified Twitter handle of the Australian cricket team shared a snapshot of Gardner’s catch and asked everyone to show their creativity.

And these were the results:

With the win, Australia maintained their winning momentum in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022. Australia captain Meg Lanning’s 135 not out ensured another comfortable victory for the Aussie side.

India, on the other hand, kept their semifinal hopes alive after it defeated Bangladesh by 110 runs on Tuesday. Batting first, India could only score 229 runs on the back of Yasika Bhatia’s half-century and Shafali Verma’s 42. Despite the modest total, India managed to bundle out Bangladesh at 119 runs as Sneh Rana led the bowling attack with four scalps while Jhulan Goswami and Pooja Vastrakar got two wickets each.

