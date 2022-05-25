Ashneer Grover Chilling in California Sun is Giving 'Shark Tank' Fans Ranveer Singh Vibes

Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover seldom fails to create a buzz with his presence. Be it on the show or on social media. Grover made a mark as one of the toughest judges on the show. Soon, he gained popularity for his witty and brutal remarks. The BharatPe co-founder created a buzz recently with his Instagram post with social media users comparing his outfit with those worn by actor Ranveer Singh.

Grover is enjoying the summer in sunny California. He is seen basking under the sun in a tee, shorts, and oversized red sneakers in the image. “Back to my favourite summer place – California! Let’s shake things up a bit,” he wrote in the caption.

The picture has accumulated more than 1.3 lakh likes and multiple comments. Many users were impressed by Grover’s red sneakers.

One user wrote, “Massive respect for everything sir. I just want to know the brand of shoes you are wearing. They are legit cool.”

Another wrote, “Ashneer’s dressing sense >>>> Ranveer Singh’s dressing sense.”

One user said, “Super cool Ashneer with red sneakers and a very big smile! Missing the Shark Tanks and you. Come soon!”

One of Grover’s latest social media uploads flaunts one of the top cars in his collection, a Mercedes Maybach. However, the highlight of the picture was not the car but the license plate t. The license plate read, “ASHNEER G.” The caption was simple, “The new number plate.”

People were quick to suggest to Grover not to drive around with this licence plate as he would be subjected to multiple traffic challans.

The makers of the hit reality show Shark Tank India have announced a second season. They are now open to applications from various inventors and entrepreneurs.

