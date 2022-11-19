Ashneer Grover Confirms Memoir Titled 'Doglapan', to be Released in December

Entrepreneur Ashneer Grover has announced his memoir, Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-Ups. Confirming the news in a LinkedIn post, the Bharat Pe co-founder said that the book will help the readers in getting clarity in their life. He wrote, “Is kitaab ko padhne ke baad ya to aap ek dum naukri chhod doge aur apni start up pe lag jao ge ya fir zindagi bhar naukri hi karoge. At least beech mein nahi phase rahoge (After reading this book, either you will leave your job and begin your own start-up, or you will spend your entire life as an employee. At least you would not be stuck in the middle.)."

Ashneer went on to call himself the favourite and misunderstood poster boy of Start-up India. The book is being published by Penguin India and is set for December 26 release.

Advertisement

Several social media users expressed their excitement about reading this book. Regardless of the perception, the world holds about him, they were sure there was something cool. Many remarked they had already pre-ordered it knowing it was Ashneer’s life story. A LinkedIn user commented, “Thanks for sharing your life story, I hope it will help those who are currently going through that process."

“Looking forward to reading the book. The life story of one of my favourite entrepreneurs will surely teach me some important lessons in life as well," read another comment.

A third user wrote, “A good start somewhere Thanks Ashneer, for giving us the insight you have and taking us through your trials, tribulations, and experience, which I believe will teach us a lot of things."

Ashneer Grover is the former CFO of Grofers and co-founder and former MD of the Indian fintech unicorn, BharatPe. The entrepreneur previously also served as the Head of New Business at PCJ.

Advertisement

Ashneer Grover appeared in the first season of the reality TV show ‘Shark Tank India’ where he was a popular Shark (investor).

Read all the Latest Buzz News here