'Ashneer Grover Lite': Shark Tank Judge's Lookalike Will Make You Go 'Yeh Sab Dogalapan Hai'

Ashneer Grover seldom fails to create a buzz with his presence. Be it on Shark Tank India or on social media. Grover’s appearance as the tough judge on the show spitting some iconic dialogues helped him gain popularity among the masses. But what if we told you there were two Ashneer Grovers?

A video that is currently going viral on social media features Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover’s doppelganger. The video is from a temple, which appears to be the ISKCON temple in Vrindavan. Initially, fans thought it was Grover. However, the BharatPe co-founder clarified the truth with his witty reply on microblogging site Twitter. The video features a man wearing an orange checkered shirt. He is happily chanting and clapping at a temple. Not just this but he can also be seen sporting glasses, similar to Grover.

Grover appeared as one of the seven sharks on the popular reality show Shark Tank India. He was in the panel with Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, and Ghazal Alagh.

While netizens were confused about the video, Ashneer took to social media and clarified saying, “I share my doppleganger level of devotion in business though."

Since uploaded, the video has managed to garner tons of attention from netizens. Him praying for his new startup," commented an Instagram user. Another person deemed him as, “Ashneer Grover lite." One person commented, “Mujhe To Sasta Ashneer Grover Lag Raha He."

Meanwhile, earlier, the BharatPe co-founder made news with his Instagram post with social media users comparing his outfit with those worn by actor Ranveer Singh. Grover was enjoying the summer in sunny California. He was seen basking under the sun in a tee, shorts, and oversized red sneakers in the image. “Back to my favourite summer place – California! Let’s shake things up a bit," he wrote in the caption.

