Ashneer Grover to Return with New Venture, Here's the Type of People He May Hire

Ashneer Grover, the erstwhile Managing Director of BharatPe, caught everyone's attention after his appearance on the business reality show Shark Tank India. The businessman was forced to resign from his company for “extensive misappropriation of company funds." Ashneer Grover recently stated at TiECon-2022, an entrepreneurial event held in Chandigarh, that he wants to create another venture with his own money and make it lucrative. According to The Tribune, Ashneer stated that he does not wish to go back to the investors. He called his dispute with the BharatPe board “a badly fought corporate battle".

It is self-evident that if Ashneer Grover is going to start something, he will need others to help him. As he used to remark in Shark Tank India “Ye sab doglapan hai," he would hire only people who are highly dedicated to their work. While speaking in an interview with Money Control, the businessman emphasised the importance of 'class'. From what he mentioned, he will be looking for individuals who are classy enough to fit into his new venture.

When Ashneer was on the show, he liked those who had a plan and had already begun working on it. Therefore, it should also be noted that before approaching him, you must have a plan in place.

Since the businessman made an announcement about his own venture, there has been a surge in interest among entrepreneurs. What type of endeavour will it be and when will it start are some of the topics being discussed right now.

Ashneer was already a well-known name, but only a few people knew what kind of personality he possessed. He rose to prominence on Shark Tank India. Many memes based on his famous remarks had surfaced, and some are still in use today.

