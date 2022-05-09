Ashneer Grover's Cameo in 'Rich vs Middle-Class' Skit Leaves Internet in Splits

In his latest Instagram video, comedian Shubham Gaur has pointed out the difference in the lives of billionaires or uber-rich folks and the larger middle-class population. Though we all are aware that these two are totally different worlds, Shubham’s take is hilarious. Well, he got help from the Shark Tank India judge and previous MD and Co-Founder at BharatPe, Ashneer Grover. The premise of the clip revolves around how rich people and middle-class people give directions for venues or their homes while being on call.

While Gaur embodies the average middle-class Indian, he got Grover to give people a hilarious insight into how rich people give directions. In the Instagram video, Grover is seen speaking over the phone and giving directions to Gaur on how to reach his house. When Gaur asks him where should he come, Grover replies, “Bring your car in the service lane. My guard will be outside. He will park your car." In a tone of amazement, Gaur asks, “The man wearing the Gucci T-shirt is your guard?" Informing that the man is the sweeper, Grover adds, “My Maybach will be visible after you enter. It’s a long car, cross it and come. You will find a Porsche parked behind it. A lift is located to the right of the Porsche. It opens at my front door. Just ring the doorbell."

The video then cuts to a middle-class Gaur, who is also seen over the phone explaining the direction to his house. He says, “Yes, you have to take a left from the roundabout. Yes, the road on which a dog has defecated."

Alongside the video, the comedian wrote, “Apne ghar ke pass ka landmark batao guys."

The hilarious video left Internet users in splits. While fans are impressed with Shubham’s comedy, they also cheered for Grover’s unexpected cameo.

