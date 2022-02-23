Ashneer Grover's 'Doglapan' Memes From Shark Tank are Helping Desis Reduce Phone Usage

The Ashneer Grover memes are back again and in true Shark fashion, he’s here to increase your productivity. Ashneer is known for his- to put it mildly- abrasive comments on the recently concluded first season of Shark Tank India, which also gave rise to the (in)famous “Yeh sab doglapan hai" memes. Now, Twitter users are arguing that putting Ashneer on your phone’s lock screen might just achieve the Desi parent goal of getting you to put the damn phone down. We don’t need more capitalistic constructs governing our entire lives, but surely we could do with some reduced screen time, given our increasing doomscrolling tendencies. From Ashneer Grover asking you “bhai kya kar raha hai tu" to him telling you “Aap yeh bandh kar do" on your lockscreen wallpaper, you might be inspired to hustle or have a mini breakdown or both. Do it at your own risk.

Ever since Shark Tank India started, the memes have been relentless, starting from Ashneer yelling at contestants to Rannvijay offering IIT grads free upGrad MBA courses. If this is not for you, you could always go the Niti Singhal way. Singhal’s brand Twee in One makes reversible and convertible clothing, which had been slammed by Ashneer in these terms: “Bahut hi ganda fashion hai ye. Nobody will wear this in my house. Aap ye band kar do. Why are you wasting your time?" The situation turned out to be specifically the reverse of this when Ashneer’s wife Madhuri Jain Grover turned up on The Kapil Sharma Show in a dress from Twee in One. As per a Times of India report, the dress had been gifted to her by Niti when she had gone on the show to pitch Twee in One. She made it a point to make that known on social media in no uncertain terms.

