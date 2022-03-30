Ashutosh Gowariker, Sajid Khan Beefing at Screen Awards 2009 Were 'OG Will and Chris'

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars and created a raging debate on social media, but did you know that Desis did it first? Ever since slapgate, Indian Twitter is reliving the time when Bollywood filmmakers Ashutosh Gowariker and Sajid Khan beefed at Screen Awards 2009: you could call it the OG slapgate, although no hands were thrown in that particular feud. The chaos, however, matches the Oscars moment in equal measure. In the viral video, a miffed Gowariker takes a dig at Khan, talking about how he doesn’t like the fact that the film industry is ridiculed at award functions. Khan, who was hosting, had made fun of Harmann Baweja’s acting skills. Gowariker does tack on a “no offence, Sajid" at one point, but when Khan attempts to put his point forth, Gowariker tells him, “don’t interrupt". At another juncture, Khan attempts to speak again, but Gowariker straightaway tells him to “shut up".

“You don’t tell me to shut up, Ashu," says Khan in the video, and no one has shut up about it on Twitter over a decade later. Check out the whole feud and what people have been saying.

Will Smith has since gone on to publicly apologise to Chris Rock.

