Home » News » Buzz » Ashwin Played 'Hockey' Against Delhi Capitals in IPL and Became an Instant Meme

Ashwin Played 'Hockey' Against Delhi Capitals in IPL and Became an Instant Meme

Ravichandran Ashwin's bizarre batting stance elicited memes on Twitter. (IPL image)
Ravichandran Ashwin's bizarre batting stance elicited memes on Twitter. (IPL image)

RR's Ravichandran Ashwin is constantly innovating his game and Wednesday night against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 wasn't any different.

Advertisement
Buzz Staff| News18.com
Updated: May 12, 2022, 08:37 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin was promoted to the no.3 spot to bat for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 clash against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday and he grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Ashwin slammed a valuable 50 that took RR’s score to 160/6 in their designated 20 overs. While Ashwin’s half-century may have gone in vain thanks to the incredible counter-attack shown by Delhi’s Mitchell Marsh (89) and David Warner (52*), the RR all-rounder did grab the attention of everyone with a unique stance while facing the Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav in the first innings of the match.

The bizarre stance of Ashwin was circulated far and wide on Twitter as IPL fans had a hearty laugh with memes.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Also Read: IPL 2022: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner Power Delhi Capitals to 8-wicket Win Over Rajasthan Royals

Meanwhile, Marsh registered his highest score in the Indian Premier League - 89, as he struck 7 sixes and 5 fours during his blistering knock. The Aussie all-rounder started the innings a bit slow with 2 runs off 10 balls but he put the foot on the accelerator at the right time to take the game away from Rajasthan Royals. However, he was dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal on the first ball of the 18th over.

Mitchell Marsh and David Warner powered Delhi Capitals to an emphatic 8-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals at DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Sunday.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Buzz Staff A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywood, and culture.

first published: May 12, 2022, 08:35 IST