Ashwin Calmly Leaving Wide Against Pakistan On Last Ball of Match Was an 'Underrated' Move

It takes extreme courage and game awareness to leave the ball alone so nonchalantly as Ravichandran Ashwin did when millions of eyes were glued onto him to see him score the winning runs for his country on the last delivery during the India-Pakistan match in T20 World Cup. The spinner walked out in the middle at the packed MCG when Dinesh Karthik was undone by Mohammad Nawaz on the second-last delivery of the match. DK missed the sweep and got hit on his pads. The ball rolled back behind and Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan collected it quickly and clipped the bails off.

India still needed 2 off 1 when Ashwin took his guard. Nawaz bowled full and down the leg side. Ashwin just let it go. Neither did he didn’t attempt a shot, nor did he flinch.

Advertisement

Also Read: ‘We Got Robbed’: Pakistani Twitter Had a Meltdown Over ‘Controversial’ No Ball to Virat Kohli

A smart move by Ashwin levelled the scores. On the next ball, the cool campaigner lofted Nawaz over mid-off, and India snatched a famous win from the jaws of Pakistan.

Virat Kohli was celebrated widely and deservedly so for his unbeaten 82 which he himself called his greatest innings yet. Hardik Pandya was hailed for being there with Kohli, almost till the end. Pandya had also scalped three crucial Pakistan wickets of Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, and Mohammad Nawaz.

Also Read: Emotional Hardik Pandya Remembered His Late Father after India’s Win and We All Shed a Tear

But Ashwin wasn’t forgotten.

Ashwin knew the gravity of leaving that wide alone and so did those who watched him do it with not a worry in the world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When a Twitter user finds a random clip to show the meme representation of your tactical move.

That’s how Ashwin Anna rolls.

Harsha Bhogle, the voice of cricket, had a say too.

“While you celebrate the win, spare a thought for the calmness of Ashwin in playing the wide and not looking for the slog."

In the end, India won the edge-of-the-seat contest against Pakistan with zero deliveries and four wickets to spare. Virat Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Game for his memorable 82* (53).

Read all the Latest Buzz News here