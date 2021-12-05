Ashwin Took a Review After Getting Clean Bowled and Fans Had a Field Day With Memes

Ravichandran Ashwin whose game awareness and alertness on the cricket field has a separate fanbase found himself in a rather unusual situation where fans and viewers were left dumbfounded after the cricketer took an unusual review instantly after being dismissed in the first innings of the second Test on Saturday. It all began when Ashwin walked out in the middle following the departure of Wriddhiman Saha and took his guard to face the first delivery by New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel. Ashwin was clean bowled as the ball clipped the top of the off-stump and dislodged the bails, earning Patel his 6th wicket. Then, something bizarre happened. Assuming that he was wrongly given out for being caught behind, Ashwin went upstairs before realising his mistake and making a long walk back to the dressing room of Wankhede Stadium as the screen kept flashing the “decision under review" sign.

“What was that Ashwin?" was the collective sentiment of the fans who had tuned in on an exciting day of Test cricket. Memes and mockery followed next.

Advertisement

Despite two in two wickets, Axar Patel along with Mayank Agarwal guided India from 224 to 291 before the hosts eventually bundled out for 325. Ajaz Patel scripted history by taking all the 10 wickets in an innings. India, on the other hand, responded brilliantly as Kiwis could only put up a paltry 62 on the board.

With three days of action still left and India’s lead ballooned to 332, it’ll be interesting to see how quickly the result is achieved.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.