India-Pakistan Fans are Already Beefing on Twitter and Asia Cup Hasn't Even Started Yet

The mauka mauka taunts may have withered away after October 24 2021 when India lost to arch-rivals Pakistan for the first time in a world cup clash- a match that Pakistan won by 10 wickets- but the online banter between the two nations never stops. Does it? With the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2022 kicking off on Saturday (August 27) and India-Pakistan locking horns the following day in group stage match 2 on Sunday, there is already a lot of chatter on the microblogging site Twitter.

Yep, a match that is still five days away at the time of writing this story is already taking up space on Twitter as a top-trending hashtag. Talk about the hype. Hyped they are, the fans from both sides of the border who are going to war with memes, often taking shots at each other.

Meanwhile, ace India batter Virat Kohli is all set to return to competitive cricket after almost a six-week hiatus when India clashes against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday (August 28) in Dubai.

Kohli’s batting form has been in a slump for a long time and has had a string of poor performances on the pitch. However, the star batter has got the knack of coming alive in big matches. Pakistan’s veteran spinner Yasir Shah seems well-versed with this and warned his team not to underestimate Virat Kohli in the Asia Cup match.

