Asia Cup 2022: Memes Take Over Twitter Ahead of India vs Hong Kong Match

Hong Kong would be next on Team India’s crosshairs after overcoming the challenge posed by their eternal rivals Pakistan in Asia Cup encounter on Sunday. This comes just after a vintage India-Pakistan contest was on display. India clinched a five-wicket win, courtesy of a cool-headed performance from all-rounder Hardik Pandya. India will look to seal their Super 4 place when they take on Hong Kong on Wednesday, August 31, at the Dubai International Stadium.

Hong Kong had played significantly well to qualify for the Asia Cup 2022 main draw. However, the Nizakat Khan-led side will have to put out a miraculous performance to outclass the mighty Indian side.

While many are excited for the upcoming match, Tweeple have made it a point to use this opportunity to entertain themselves with memes. People can be seen curating memes and sharing many on social media website Twitter. Have a look for yourself:

Meanwhile, Twitter could not hold their emotions back as India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in their Asia Cup campaign starter at Dubai International Stadium on August 28. The Rohit Sharma-led side, with crucial contributions by Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya, chased Pakistan’s target of 148 with three balls to spare. Soon after the triumph, social media platforms were flooded with congratulatory posts for Team India with many reminding Pakistan

“Baap To Baap Hota hai". Users came up with hilarious memes taking dig at Pakistan.

Winning the toss in the high-octane contest, Rohit Sharma put Pakistan to bat first, a decision that was soon proved right by Bhuneshwar Kumar y picking the wicket of Babar Azarm. Building on the early breakthrough, Indian pacers led by Bhuneshwars curtailed Pakistan’s scoring rate. While Mohammad Rizwan attempted to hold the innings together, the regular fall of wickets and the break on the scoring rate got the better hold of him.

