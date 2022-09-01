Asia Cup 2022: Netizens Share Memes to Celebrate Suryakumar Yadav's Fantastic Knock Against Hong Kong

Suryakumar Yadav just came and conquered the Hong Kong bowling attack with his 360-degree shots all around the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Suryakumar gave the much-needed push to the Indian innings which was in the second gear when KL Rahul was batting with Virat Kohli. Surya is arguably the best Indian batter in the shortest format of game and he proved on Wednesday why he is rated so highly by many. Surya had a clear thought in his mind about playing every ball.

The cricketer scored all around the park with total ease as he tried to reach the length of the ball on several occasions when the bowlers were trying to deceive him with slower ones. Amid India’s victory, many memes went viral on social media to praise Surya’s performance. Have a look:

Advertisement

In the last over, Surya slammed four sixes to help India cross the 190-run mark. Interestingly he chose different areas of all those shots in the final over of Haroon Arshad. The first one was dispatched over point, and followed it up with a six over covers as Surya shuffled a bit towards the ball to connect it. Arshad changed his line and bowled it straight and SKY with his imperious skill smashed it down the ground for an 87-meter six. The clueless Hong Kong pacer tried to bowl a bouncer on the fifth delivery but missed the line as Surya hit over the fine leg to collect the fourth six of the over.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here