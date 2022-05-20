Assam Man Chops Off Penis for 'Greater Good' After Smoking Marijuana

Multiple ‘Don’t Do Drugs’ campaigns show the harmful effects of using drugs but this bizarre incident that came to light on May 19 in Assam has got to be the most fear-instilling of all. A man named Md Sahajul Ali, under the influence of cannabis, chopped off his penis.

Hailing from Dekar village in the Sonitpur district, Ali is reported to be mentally disturbed. He smoked cannabis and in the state of psychosis, cut off his penis. Ali, not only consumes cannabis but has also used other hard drugs. But the psychosis episode that cost him his organ took place under the influence of marijuana.

In an interview with Guwahati Times, Ali explains that smoking cannabis is considered a sin in his religion. But Ali cannot do without the psychoactive drug. Hence, he chopped off his penis to repent for his sins. “My religion does not allow me to take cannabis. After I smoked it, I was worried that something bad was going to happen to society. I chopped off my penis for the greater good and to repent my action," says Ali in the interview.

Ali also says that if he survives, after cutting off his penis, he will not budge to do such a thing again “for the greater good." Talking to the media, Ali’s son mentioned that he is mentally unstable and he did such a bizarre thing out of fear of religion. Ali’s friend mentioned that he has been indulging in such strange scenarios for many years now, including one time in 2003 when he reportedly spent a night with a lion.

This is not the first time that such an episode has conspired after smoking cannabis. In February this year, a man from Thailand, too, cut off his entire penis with a scissor after he smoked 2 grams of marijuana.

