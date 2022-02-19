Assam Shopkeeper Buys Scooter With Sack Full of Savings Entirely in Coins

Many of us have heard the words ‘Little drops of water… make the mighty ocean’. This is an excerpt from a famous poem by Julia Carney and in a metaphorical sense, it suggests that small things have a big impact. Small amounts can lead to huge things one fine day. If you try to find the significance of these words in our daily lives, it would mean that even small baby steps can help you achieve your dream, exactly how it did for a small-time stationery shopkeeper in Assam. It was a dream of this man to own a scooter of his own, in spite of his financial limitations. But he finally did so with small monthly savings of coins that he had accumulated for quite some time in pursuit of his dream.

Hirak J Das, a YouTuber brought the incident to public attention by sharing a few photos of it on Facebook. “Today a person bought a scooty with his savings (retail money) at Alpana suzuki dealers of Barpeta. Even though it takes a lot of money to achieve something we desire, sometimes it may be fulfilled by saving, little by little," Das said, telling his followers that they can learn a lot from the simple narrative.

Das has also shared a YouTube video where the shopkeeper, who has not been identified by name, talks about how he achieved his dream.

The shopkeeper says he started saving money for a two-wheeler around seven to eight months ago. He went to a scooter store in Howly, Assam's Barpeta district, when he felt he had accumulated enough in coins. Following that, three men are seen attempting to bring a sack full of coins to the vehicle showroom. The clip shows the crew rallying together to count how much the prospective customer had collected over the months after it was poured into plastic baskets. The video shows the joyful new scooter owner signing the papers and receiving the keys to his dream car once the required amount for a new scooter was obtained.

Netizens praised the man's dedication as the video went viral on social media, with many agreeing that dreams may come true with a lot of effort and patience.

