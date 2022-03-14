Assam Swimmer Creates Record by Covering 200 km of Indo-Arabian Gateway in 53 Hours

A swimming champion from Assam recently became the first swimmer from North East India to cover 200 km of the Indo Arabian Gateway Mumbai Circle in 53 hours. Elvis Ali Hazarika achieved the feat with the help of his relay team. Union minister of Ports and Shipping, Sarbananda Sonowal, tweeted about Elvis’ achievement and congratulated him.

“Congrats Elvis! 200 Km in 53 Hrs. Yet another feat by ace swimmer Elvis Ali Hazarika to cover the Indo Arabian Gateway Mumbai Circle swim with his relay team, becoming the first from the North East to do so. Keep it up, champ."

Many others joined in to congratulate him.

“Another feather in Elvis Ali Hazarika’s cap! Heartiest congratulations to the ace swimmer for becoming the first from Assam & North East to swim 200 km with relay team through the Indo-Arabian Gateway Mumbai Circle at a record time of 53 hours."

“Proud Moment For #NorthEast🇮🇳

“MDoNER extends its heartiest congratulations to Mr. Elvis Ali Hazarika on being the First from #NER to swim across the Indo Arabian Gateway Mumbai Circle with his relay team."

“Elvis Ali Hazarika became the first from North East India to cover the Indo-Arabian Gateway Mumbai Circle swim with his relay team. He has achieved to swim a total length of 200kms, with a record time of 53 hours. Congratulations. Wish him good health and all the success."

This is not the first time that Elvis has created a record. Last year, he became the first Assamese to swim 38 km from Dharamtar Jetty to the Gateway of India in the Arabian Sea. Before that, he had crossed the Catalina channel which is considered dangerous due to the presence of many aquatic animals, including sharks. Elvis was also the first Assamese to swim 29 km of the 33-km English Channel.

