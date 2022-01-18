Asteroid Larger Than Burj Khalifa to Zoom Past Earth Today, Here's How You Can Track it

A large asteroid having a diameter of 1.1 Km is likely to fly past Earth today. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) tweeted last week about the asteroid 1994 PC1, which is going to fly past Earth from 1.2 million miles. It is said to be the closest an asteroid will come to the planet for the next two centuries. NASA in its tweet revealed that the asteroid was discovered back in 1994 and the team of experts are studying the asteroid since then. NASA tweeted, “Near-Earth #asteroid 1994 PC1 (~1 km wide) is very well known and has been studied for decades by our #PlanetaryDefense experts. Rest assured, 1994 PC1 will safely fly past our planet 1.2 million miles away next Tues., Jan. 18," NASA shared a link for all to track the asteroid flying past the planet.

Through this link, people can track all the asteroids approaching Earth and the details related to them. The asteroid, larger than the world’s biggest building Burj Khalifa, is likely to pass by the planet in about 17 hours as per the live countdown shown on the website.

The 1994 PC1 is approaching Earth with a speed of 47,344 miles per hour at a distance of 1.2 million miles from Earth.

People have speculations of the asteroid 7482 (1994 PC1) hitting the earth. However, NASA has confirmed that it’ll only pass through the planet and won’t hit it. Although, asteroids and meteoroids hitting the surface of Earth is not a new thing and it may happen this time too.

The ones who are keen on viewing the asteroid live can use a good telescope. Apart from that, they can track it on NASA’s Wyes on the Asteroids portal or Virtual Telescope Project’s website.

At the beginning of 2022, NASA reported that five asteroids will be coming towards Earth in the first month of the year. According to Asteroid Watch, 2021 BA, 2022 AW, 2022 AA6 and 2022AB are the closest approaches to Earth along with 1994 PC1 this month.

