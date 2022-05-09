Astronaut Makes First-ever TikTok Video from Space and it's Out of this World

European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti posted the first TikTok video from space on her Instagram account. In the video, the viewers are taken through Crew-4’s launch. They are also introduced to the mission’s two zero-g indicators and a toy monkey named Etta. She also showed a view from the space station and stated that the first few days of SpaceX’s Crew-4 mission were extremely hectic. Astronaut Cristoforetti landed on the orbiting lab for a six-month stay on April 27. “Back on the International Space_Station," she wrote in the caption. Have a look at the video.

In the video, while showing a toy monkey named Etta, she went on to explain that the word “Etta" is short for ‘scimmietta,’ which happens to be an Italian name for “little monkey." Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 206K views. There were many people who had doubts related to these videos and they posted questions in the comment section. “Hi Samantha! My friend and I were wondering, since time is relative, if you posted two tiktoks 10 minutes apart, would they arrive more late between them? Here we are puzzling," asked a Twitter user.

Tweeples were also seen Retweeting the video. One person wrote, “Samantha, when you LEAP into the HEAVENS, You will see the nations are like a drop in the bucket.( Isaiah 40:5) You will know how vain is the pride of heart, how naive is great human plans. If you see the ONE who calls the stars by name..(Is 40:26) tell him. “THANK YOU".

This, however, is not Samantha’s first time at the space station. Earlier, she had been at the station from November 2014 to June 2015.

