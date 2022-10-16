Hot Gas Bubble Hovering Over Black Hole Spotted by Event Horizon Telescope

Astronomers have captured a hot gasoline bubble swirling across the supermassive black hole, called the Sagittarius A*. This discovery, published in the Astronomy & Astrophysics journal, is part of the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration. The images were developed with the help of the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) from the Antofagasta region of the Atacama Desert in Chile. This gas bubble was first noticed shortly after a burst of X-ray flare that was emitted from the middle of the Milky Way Galaxy and was caught by Chandra Space Telescope, NASA.

According to the research, this gas bubble radiated strongly polarized synchrotron emission. The astronomers were able to capture the overall features of it well due to their emission model. “Assuming a Keplerian orbit, we find the hot spot orbital radius to be ∼5 Schwarzschild radii. We observe hints of a positive black hole spin, that is, a prograde hot spot motion. Accounting for the rapidly varying rotation measure, we estimate the projected on-sky axis of the angular momentum of the hot spot to be ∼60ith a° east of north, w 180° ambiguity. These results suggest that the accretion structure in Sgr A* is a magnetically arrested disk rotating clockwise," the study added.

Maciek Wielgus from the Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy, Germany, led this discovery. “What is really new and interesting is that such flares were so far only clearly present in X-ray and infrared observations of Sagittarius A*. Here we see for the first time a very strong indication that orbiting hot spots are also present in radio observations," Wielgus was quoted as saying by Science Daily.

Earlier this year in May, scientists were able to capture the supermassive black hole called Sagittarius A*. Right in the centre of the Milky Way galaxy, NASA revealed its images on their official website. Astronomers used the Chandra X-ray Observatory to try to decipher why material around Sagittarius A* is extraordinarily faint in X-rays.

This supermassive black hole is about 4 million times the mass of the Sun and just 26,000 light years from Earth. It is also one of few black holes in the universe where the nearby flow of matter can be observed.

