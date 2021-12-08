Astronomers Discover Galaxy With No Presence of Dark Matter

An international team of astronomers led by academics from the Netherlands detected no indication of dark matter in the galaxy AGC 114905. This is despite the researchers taking comprehensive measurements over the course of 40 hours with state-of-the-art telescopes. The galaxy, known as AGC 114905, is about the same size as the Milky Way and is 250 million light years away from Earth. This faraway galaxy, on the other hand, has a thousand times fewer stars than our own galaxy. The team led by Pavel Mancera Pia, an astronomer at the University of Groningen, will publish their findings in the Royal Astronomical Society’s Monthly Notices.

AGC 114905 isn’t the first galaxy without dark matter that astronomers have identified. In 2018, a team led by Yale University astronomer Pieter van Dokkum discovered that NGC 1052-DF2, a galaxy 60 million light years from Earth, appeared to be free of dark matter. The scientists noted in a new statement given by the scientists in the Royal Astronomical Society that the methodology and measures employed in Mancera Pia’s recent study are more robust than that work.

Advertisement

The researchers go over several conceivable theories for the lack of dark matter. Large neighbouring galaxies, for example, could have drained AGC 114905 of dark matter. Mancera Piña said, “In the most reputed galaxy formation framework, the so-called cold dark matter model, we would have to introduce extreme parameter values that are far beyond the usual range. Also with modified Newtonian dynamics, an alternative theory to cold dark matter, we cannot reproduce the motions of the gas within the galaxy."

According to the statement, the scientists are looking into a second ultra-diffuse dwarf galaxy from their original group of six. If they uncover no evidence of dark matter in that galaxy as well, it will strengthen the case for dark matter-poor galaxies.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.