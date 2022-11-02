Astronomers Discover 'Planet-killer' Asteroid Hiding in Sun's Glare

Scientists have discovered three near-Earth asteroids (NEAs), hiding in the glare of the Sun. The NEAs could have potentially disastrous implications for our planet, according to NOIRLab. Of the three, one asteroid is likely the largest “Potentially Hazardous Asteroid" (PHA) discovered in over 8 years. The asteroids were spotted by an international team of astronomers using the Dark Energy Camera (DECam) mounted on the Víctor M. Blanco 4-meter Telescope at Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile. The program, of NSF’s NOIRLab, found that the asteroids are in a region interior “to the orbits of Earth and Venus."

The particular region is notoriously challenging for observations due to the harsh glare of the sun. However, the mentioned breakthrough discovery was made during twilight when the glare was comparatively less. Astronomers found one 1.5 km wide asteroid called 2022 AP7 that may someday cause immense damage to the earth. The other asteroids, named 2021 LJ4 and 2021 PH27, have orbits that “safely remain completely interior to Earth’s orbit", making them comparatively safer.

Advertisement

Speaking to NOIRLab, Scott S. Sheppard, an astronomer at the Earth and Planets Laboratory of the Carnegie Institution for Science and the lead author of the research paper said that their twilight survey scoured the area “within the orbits of Earth and Venus for asteroids." He added that they so far have found two large near-Earth asteroids that are about 1 kilometre across and only a few NEAs, smaller in size, are yet to be discovered.

Sheppard added, “These large undiscovered asteroids likely have orbits that keep them interior to the orbits of Earth and Venus most of the time. Only about 25 asteroids with orbits completely within Earth’s orbit have been discovered to date because of the difficulty of observing near the glare of the sun."

Advertisement

The asteroid 2021 PH27 will hold special interest for researchers as it is the closest known asteroid to the Sun. As a result, during its orbit, the asteroid’s surface becomes so hot that it can melt lead. Additionally, the asteroid has the “largest general-relativity effects" of any object in the solar system.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here