Astronomer's Photo Shows Potentially Hazardous Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth

For most of us, the cosmos and what goes on in it is a relatively unknown and somewhat intimidating phenomenon. Comets and asteroids and their pathways are sources of great intrigue to us. Human eyes and lenses are always on the lookout for hazards that may be racing towards Earth at rates of thousands of miles per hour, in addition to the wonders of the universe. The possibility of this peril was further brought to the fore with the recently released Netflix flick Don’t Look Up which portrayed a planet-destroying comet hurtling towards the Earth. However, a real-life rendition of the same is happening at present with a potentially hazardous asteroid moving towards our planet. However, before you start panicking, we will remain safe as the asteroid will move past Earth without any kind of danger. It will be a close shave though. As per a report by Newsweek, an astronomer at Virtual Telescope Project in Italy named Gianluca Masi has taken an image of the asteroid that is speeding in our direction at the speed of 26,800 miles per hour.

The asteroid, called 138971 (2001 CB21), is reportedly going to whisk past our planet on March 4 at 1:30 pm IST. The Newsweek report adds that the asteroid, nearly 1.3 km in diameter, takes 384 days to complete one orbit around the Sun. Its huge size makes it larger than 97 percent of known asteroids. The asteroid has been labelled as ‘potentially hazardous’, which however does not mean that the asteroid will hit us, but that it will pass close to the Earth.

PHAs (Potentially hazardous asteroids) are not that uncommon. The asteroid 1994 PC1, which also falls within this category, travelled past the Earth at a distance of roughly 1.2 million miles last month. Again, it was not expected that the asteroid would collide with our planet.

Asteroids that can crash into the Earth are a real threat, and NASA is working on initiatives like the Double Asteroid Redirection Test to improve humanity's ability to deal with an incoming asteroid. The extinction of dinosaurs is blamed on an asteroid impact on our planet millions of years ago.

