Car Parked at Bali Airport For Over a Year Has Piled Up Parking Fee of Rs 1.5 Lakh

Bali Police have been looking for the owner of a white car parked at the Ngurah Rai International Airport for almost a year. The Honda HR-V is all covered in dust now. It is being said that it was parked at the airport in November 2020. They have shared a picture of the car, whose parking cost has reached shocking levels. Before picking the car, the owner, the police said, will have to pay an amount of Rs 1.5 lakh as a parking cost. Only after paying this amount, will he be allowed to take the car from the airport parking, the police said. According to local media reports, Indonesia Bali’s Police traffic director Combus Priyonto has confirmed the matter. No, the owner will be looked for through the car’s number and they will be asked to take the vehicle away, police have said.

It is being said that the information about the car’s owner is being collected with the help of the registration number. As soon as the name and address are confirmed, the owner will be asked to pay the parking fee and take the car away.

The airport authorities gave the information about this car to the police a few days ago. They were told that the white car has been parked for a year. There’s no information on whether or not the owner is fine. The police are trying everything possible to locate the owner of HR-V.

