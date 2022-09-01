On Ganesh Chaturthi, Every Year, Family Reunited at 288-year-old Home in Goa

The 288-year-old Sanvordekar Wada, a house that was built back in 1734 has now become a historical site in South Goa. The property is maintained on a regular basis. It is home to one of the oldest joint families in the country, who now live separately but make it a point to assemble together to celebrate festivals together. Going by the same, 250 members of the ancient clan have now returned to their ancestral home to mark Ganesh Chaturthi.

The historical site spreads across 4,000 square meters and consists of four courtyards, four wells, and about 80-odd rooms. Talking about the gathering, Mandar Sanvordekar, a family member told PTI, “More than 250 members of the family have come together to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi." Reportedly, the family is scattered all across the country but a few members of the clan revisit their ancestral house during the Ganesh festival every year. One of them is Sagar Sanvordekar, a retired professional who now resides in Mumbai with his family. Seemingly, each family in the clan has a room of their own in the historic house. The Sanvordekar is one of the oldest clans in India, said another member Pranav Sanvordekar, while revealing the youngest generation of the family is the 11th ever since the Wada was built. “Those who attend the festival are from the seventh to the eleventh generation," he explained.

The family members reportedly contribute to the maintenance fund of the 288-year-old structure even though it is expensive. He added, “For the last around 300 years, the family has been contributing for a maintenance fund." The aim of maintaining the fund is to preserve the heritage of the clan. For those unaware, the Sanvordekar Wada is the same house where the 2014 Bollywood film ‘Singham Returns’ starring Ajay Devgn as the lead protagonist was shot. Seemingly, the Sanvordekar family isn’t the only family in Goa who’ve reunited during the holy festival. The Kuwelkar family at Raia in South Goa has also returned to their century-old ancestral home to mark the festival.

Dr. Saidutt, a member of the clan, reportedly revealed that visiting back to their ancestral home to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the longest-running traditions of the family. “The tradition will continue forever. That’s the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi," he said.

Meanwhile, the Samant family in Borim, South Goa, has broken a gender stereotype of their clan by allowing 19-year-old female member Kshitija Samant to perform the holy Ganesh puja. Talking about the same, the youngster said, “Family members decided that I should be performing puja this year. It is not written anywhere that a girl should not perform puja."

As per a report by the Times of India, the Sanvordekar Wada has a square-shaped courtyard surrounded by corridors and also has a sketch of the family placed at the entrance.

