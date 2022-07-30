At Jagrata, Elderly Man Plays Drum and Enjoys Himself; Video Viral

We all have been to jagratas with our friends and families. Recently, a video wherein an elderly man is seen jumping and playing the drum at a jagrata is going viral. Many on social media were surprised to see the man’s enthusiasm. Along with this, people also liked his unique style of playing drums.

In the video, the man is seen wearing a hat with a yellow t-shirt and black pants. His enthusiasm is a delight to watch. At the jagrata, while some were seen silently sitting and praying, this man was busy dancing in his own style without paying any attention to others.

Meanwhile, the video was shared from the page Rangile Haryanvi. In the video, there is an idol of Lord Hanuman behind and the place is beautifully decorated. The uncle had drum and two sticks in his hands and is seen playing it while jumping. People younger than him in the jagaran were also impressed by his energy and loved his unique style of dancing.

The video has garnered more than 14 million views so far. Along with this, more than seven lakh people also liked it. In the comment box of the video, many loved his energy and praised him. “This is how you enjoy your job," wrote one with a laughing emoji. Another said, “How to exercise while playing dhol".

