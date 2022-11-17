At New York Airport, Woman Caught With 28 Pounds of Cocaine Hidden In Her Wheelchair

A woman was arrested at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport last week when customs officers found 450,000 dollars worth of cocaine in her wheelchair. According to a report by CBS News, US Customs and Border Protection said on Monday that the woman, identified as Emelinda Paulino De Rivas, was apprehended for the crime on November 10. She arrived at JFK Airport on a flight from the Dominican Republic in a wheelchair, and customs service officers stopped her after observing that the wheels of the wheelchair were not turning.

When the chair was X-rayed, they found an “anomaly" in all four wheels. When the wheelchair’s wheels were inspected, 28 pounds (12.7 kilograms) of cocaine was found hidden in each of the wheels. The total value of the cocaine amounted to $450,000 (about Rs 3.66 crores), according to the officials. The cocaine, if translated to doses, would amount to about 75,000 100 to 200 mg doses and 6,000 lethal doses.

Emelinda has been put in Homeland Security Investigations’ custody for importing controlled substances and is now facing narcotics smuggling charges. She will reportedly be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New York.

Francis J. Russo, director of CBP’s New York field operations, said in a press release, “CBP stands steadfast and determined in working with our partners to identify the trans-national criminal networks responsible for importing these deadly drugs into our neighbourhoods. CBP’s mission is to guard the borders and ports of entry 24/7, 365 days a year to prevent these dangerous drugs from potentially killing our family, friends, and neighbours."

In a similar incident, a drug-sniffing dog led police at Milan’s Malpensa airport to find nearly 30 pounds (about 13.6 kilograms) of cocaine hidden in the upholstery of a motorised wheelchair. The incident took place in September this year. The owner of the chair was arrested and taken to the local jail. It was revealed by the police that the amount of cocaine seized was worth about $1.6 million (about Rs 13 crore) and could have been about 27,000 individual doses.

