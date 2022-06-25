At This Chennai Temple, You Get Sandwich And Burger As Prasad

Haven’t we all gone to innumerable temples where we worship God and also receive prasad? This prasad is a piece of food offered to God and which people accept as his blessings. Usually, boondi, laddus, sugar candy, or sweets are offered as bhog in the temples. But today, we are going to tell you about a temple where sandwiches, noodles and burgers are offered as prasad.

This temple is the Jaya Durga Peetham temple located in Padappai, Chennai. Here, people get brownies, burgers, and sandwiches in prasad.

The founder of the temple is a herbal oncologist. K Sri Sridhar said that at the temple, hygiene is the priority. The offerings here are certified by FSSAI. The expiry date is written on sandwiches and burgers offered to people as prasad.

Not only the temple has been modernised recently, but even the menu of Prasad has also been changed. In this new menu, the offerings of laddoos and sweets have been removed and burgers and sandwiches have been added.

In this temple, there is a special facility for the regular devotees. For those who come here regularly, their date of birth and name remains on the record books. When the devotees visit the temple on their birthday, cakes are prepared as prasad on that day and are distributed among devotees. All accept the bhog happily.

