At US Restaurant, Man Misreads Price, Gets a Bill of Rs 45,000 After Dinner Date

No matter how excited you are and what occasion you are celebrating, you must always check the rates on the menu card before ordering from any restaurant. A couple, who went on a dinner date in New Jersey, USA, tried a new dish without bothering to read the rate card properly. When the bill came, it almost gave them a heart attack. Jeffrey Paige had ordered premier Japanese Kobe beef after having misread the price. He expected Kobe only $35 (Rs.2500) for 4 ounces. Thinking the 5A Japanese Kobe to be cheaper than American Wagyu, he ordered 12 ounces of it. However, he soon realised his mistake when he was served a bill of $600 or Rs. 45,000. This incident occurred at a restaurant called Gordon Ramsay Steak, located at the Atlantic City Hotel and Casino. Jeffrey said, “Turns out the Japanese A5 was $35 per ounce with a 4 oz minimum purchase size, not $35 for 4 oz. I wish Chef Ramsay was there to come out and call me a donut for f****** this up lol," he added.

He uploaded the bill on the internet, which went viral. While many sympathised with him, some also had fun at his expense. But despite his plight, he didn’t regret choosing Kobe as it, in his words, “Melt in your mouth delicious. I never had anything like that in my life," he said.

Well, one can only say that he got to enjoy a good meal but it surely burnt a hole in his pocket.

