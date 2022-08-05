Athlete Loses Race in Colombia After His Penis Came Out in The Middle of The Run

In an unfortunate turn of events, an athlete lost a 400-meter race at the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships due to a wardrobe malfunction. 18-year-old Alberto Nonino, who hails from Italy, was competing in the 400-meter of decathlon in Cali, Colombia when the incident took place. Alberto Nonino started off extremely well by gaining pace against his competitors, leaving the bystanders under the impression that he might win the race with quite ease. However, after Nonino passed the middle lane, he looked uncomfortable and kept reaching down to hold his crotch a couple of times. At the time, viewers did not know what went wrong, but Nonino’s pace decreased a tad bit, allowing his competitors to overtake him. The athlete, unfortunately, finished last with a time record of 51.57 seconds.

As per LADbible, sports journalist David Sanchez de Castro reported that Alberto Nonino’s penis kept falling out of his shorts. The incident did not allow him to run properly during the race. The 18-year-old athlete did try to tackle the issue but nothing worked in his favour at the moment.

Watch the footage of the race below:

As reported by the portal, Alberto Nonino took to Instagram after the match to open up about the unfortunate incident. The 18-year-old said he is aware that the incident has created a buzz on social media but he requested netizens to stop sending him links to blogs and posts about it. He added it was an ‘accident’.

“I just want to talk to you a little bit about the rumpus there’s been on blogs and social media in general. I’m conscious it was obviously an accident and I’d like to tell you I’m aware of the reaction and you don’t need to send me the links to the blogs out there," Nonino said in an Instagram story. He explained that the entire situation appears to be funny for him now, however, after he finished the match, the athlete felt ‘terrible’. It is his family and friends who are helping him get over the incident.

“I’m trying to laugh about it now but immediately afterward I felt terrible and I’m thankful to my friends and family for helping me get over what happened a few hours later," he continued. While concluding his statement, Nonino highlighted that all the articles around the incident haven’t affected him due to his optimistic approach but if it were for a more sensitive person, the result could have been devastating.

