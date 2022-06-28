Atlanta Man Kills Subway Worker for Putting Too Much Mayo On His Sandwich

A fatal shooting at a Subway restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia, allegedly over too much mayo in a sandwich, left one employee dead and one critically injured. The incident occurred at around 6:30 in the evening when a disgruntled customer, unhappy with his order, pulled out a handgun and fatally wounded the two employees.

The deceased is identified as 26-year-old, Brittany Macon, while the other is identified as 24-year-old Jada Statum. Jada is currently in the hospital and is in a critical condition, as reported by The Atlantic Journal Constitution. It is also reported that at the time of the shooting, Jada’s five-year-old son was also present in the restaurant.

The shooter, a 36-year-old resident of Atlanta, was arrested by the City of Atlanta Police Department, as stated by Charles Hampton Jr., Deputy Police Chief. “I am here to announce that we did make an arrest. We made an arrest late yesterday evening of a 36-year-old male out of Atlanta," Hampton said in a statement. He refrained from releasing the name of the perpetrator since it is an ongoing investigation.

Hampton added, “There was something wrong with the sandwich that made him so upset that he decided to take his anger out on the two employees here," calling the act “very senseless." The five-year-old child of the injured employee is currently under care and will undergo counselling.

Addressing the incident, Willie Glenn, co-owner of the Subway restaurant, mentioned that 24-year-old Jada was shot twice after she pushed her son away to keep him from being hurt. “It just breaks my heart to know that someone has the audacity to point a weapon, and shoot someone for as little as too much mayonnaise on a sandwich," Glenn told WSB-TV.

The shooter who attacked the two employees had been in the store multiple times before the incident. But this time, he lost his temper to an extent where he killed one employee and injured another. The case erupted a discourse around the contentious gun laws in the United States.

