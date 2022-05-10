Attend Online Meets in Pajamas with this App that Fits You up with a Virtual Wardrobe

Getting ready for online video conferences can be wasteful as you need to get out of your comfortable home clothes for just one meeting. However, an app now makes it possible to make staff look professional even if they have just rolled out of bed. EmbodyMe makes it absolutely safe to attend office meetings in pajamas as other participants will be seeing your different version. Nikkei Asia reports that the Tokyo-based startup launched a beta version in 2020, but soon released the final product due to strong demand. After downloading the app, one needs to upload a professional photo of oneself. The app AI is able to generate a polished image of the photo and present it in the participant’s stead.

One can choose from various professional looks provided by the app. Thus, while you might be chilling in your home clothes, your boss will only see your professional, polished self in the meeting. You need not even worry about your cluttered background anymore. The app tracks 50,000 different points on the users’ faces to create a natural-looking image on the screen, said Nikkei Asia. The AI can also track movements including movements towards or away from camera. EmbodyMe’s xpression camera is a virtual camera app that enables users to redefine their on screen persona in real-time, while chatting on apps like Zoom, live streaming on Twitch, or creating a YouTube video, says their website.

Recently, AI made it possible to become ‘invisible’. Researchers at Northeastern University, MIT, in association with IBM have designed something that can make a person “invisible" to facial recognition. The equipment isn’t any fancy James Bond tech, rather a T-shirt. The T-shirt has a kaleidoscopic patch of colour printed on top of it that helps in making the wearer invisible to Artificial Intelligence and hence bypass facial recognition. The researchers first identified what areas of the body would confuse the facial recognition system if pixel noise was added there.

