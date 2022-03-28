'Aunt was Dancing Like a Teenager': Chile Man Laces Sister’s Wedding Cake With Marijuana

What would you do to make your sister’s big day even more memorable? While most will think of preparing a speech laced with emotions, a man in Chile decided to lace his sister’s wedding cake with marijuana. What followed next was a scenario that the bride’s family might not forget their whole life - a bunch of wedding guests flying high at the ceremony and dancing all night, as reported by New York Post.

The amusing incident was shared by 29-year-old Alvaro Rodriguez from Santiago, Chile through a TikTok video. Alvaro said that out of the seven layers of the wedding cake, he infused one with marijuana.

Advertisement

Alvaro claimed that he and his sister had already tried “magical brownies" before and liked being high. As her wedding approached, Alvaro’s sister asked him if she could go on a trip on her wedding as well.

An obedient Alvaro could not refuse and went on to plan the ‘trip’. However, this time it wasn’t just some small brownie pieces, but he infused an entire layer of the wedding cake with marijuana. It took him nearly two hours to make the “magical layer" while the whole cake involved 20 hours of preparation. “I just infused it with butter from the day before and once the brownie set, I put it with other levels with chocolate ganache, and voila," Alvaro said.

Before everyone could take a bite, Alvaro had signaled everyone that the cake had magical powers. He was also careful enough to not give the cake to underage guests at the wedding. “We made sure it was kept from the others and served only to adults," he added.

Advertisement

The real party began after the cake was cut and the pranked guests went wild. In the TikTok video that went viral garnering millions of views, guests were seen laughing uncontrollably and making the best of the night.

Talking of the crazy day, Alvaro told Jam Press that the marijuana had literally had ‘magical’ effects on her aunt. He recalled his aunt complaining of back pain before the cake-cutting ceremony. But as soon as the marijuana hit her, “her pain disappeared and she was up dancing like a teenager."

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.