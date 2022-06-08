Aussie Couple Can't Sell Their 20-Year-Old House Because of Error in Documents

An Australian couple — Peter and Cheryl Plowman — owned a house for 20 years, only that it wasn’t theirs. Shocked? The house that the Ploughman couple bought was documented 130 years ago. A small mistake in the documents became a big problem for this elderly couple. Now they can neither sell the house nor leave it.

Mr and Mrs Plowman bought the house to save retirement funds. After buying it, he was getting it renovated by investing all his savings so that the house could be sold at a good price. His entire plan was on track, and he was happy to have a buyer at a good rate.

However, it was the buyer’s lawyer who spotted the obvious error in the documents.

Advertisement

The Ploughman couple was allotted house number 4 on Bega Street in Candelo. However, they had been living in house number 2 all these years.

Technically, according to the documents, they should have gone to the house of lot number 4, but according to the documents of the past, they are living in lot number 3 i.e. the wrong house. Therefore, they do not have ownership rights on this house.

The house to which they are entitled is in very bad condition as no one lives there. According to Nine News, the elderly husband and wife who have invested their savings in this house can neither sell this house nor the officials are ready to help them with this.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.