Aussie Journalist Shares Cheeky Tweet on ICC's New Cover Photo Featuring Virat Kohli

The International Cricket Council recently changed the cover picture of its Twitter account to pay tribute to Virat Kohli who played his last T20I as skipper on November 8. Kohli’s final captaining stint in the shortest format came against Namibia during India’s last league match of the ongoing T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman. The new cover picture of ICC’s Twitter account is a shot of Kohli from behind as he is fielding, with his jersey number 18 being visible. Popular Australian sports journalist Chloe-Amanda Bailey, who is known for her quirky tweets, was among the many who took note of ICC changing its cover picture on Twitter. Bailey responded to the development in her own cheeky style. “Hey ICC, cool cover pic," she said in her tweet accompanied by a pair of glancing eyes emoji. The emoji has several connotations, but generally means being watched or scrutinised.

The Australian journalist’s comment on ICC’s new cover picture, however, doesn’t take away her respect for Kohli which she has shown numerous times. On November 5, Bailey called the Indian skipper a “once in a generation player" while extending birthday wishes to him. “A once in a generation player. One whose passion is contagious. One who captivated the cricket world. One of the greatest ever," she tweeted.

Born in Singapore, the Sydney-based journalist also has a ton of Indian fans as well due to the common link of cricket. Bailey recently shared a photoshopped picture of herself in the iconic pose of actor Akshay Kumar from Phir Hera Pheri.

India, unfortunately, could not advance into the semifinals of the T20 World Cup after two straight losses at the start of the ICC event against Pakistan and New Zealand. The ‘Men in Blue’ bounced back but it was too late, and the semi’s chances were out of their hands by then.

