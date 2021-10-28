Aussie Kid Shops for Rs 61,500 on Kmart While Fiddling With her Mum's Phone

An Australian mother was left stunned after her eight-year-old daughter racked up a bill of £600 (over Rs 61,800) while fiddling with her phone. The mother had handed her phone to her daughter to keep her occupied, but the kid accidentally ended up browsing through Kmart — a department store chain in Australia. The youngster bought some camping supplies, Harry Potter Lego, and a ten-man tent and ended up racking up a bill of £600. However, her mother said that Kmart officials were able to cancel the order.

The youngster had ordered an air mattress, pillows, blankets, pots, pans, cups and cutlery. Her purchases were hinting that she was planning for a family holiday in nature. For her entertainment on the trip, she had ordered a box set of Harry Potter books, reported DailyMail.

The woman was able to contact Kmart after she noticed the unusual bill on her Afterpay — a buy now, pay later service — account. She also shared the photos of her Afterpay notice on social media. Her post received several reactions from netizens, with a section saying they’d have bought similar things for family holidays and another section criticizing the mother for letting her daughter use her phone.

“’My phone is mine, my kids are only allowed to touch it in an emergency" reads a comment on her post. “Well, I guess you learned a lesson and won’t let your eight-year-old play with your phone," read another remark.

A similar incident had come to light in December last year. A six-year-old kid from Wilton, Connecticut (USA) had spent about $16,000 (roughly Rs 11.80 lakh) from his mother’s credit card on the Apple App Store for his favourite video game, Sonic Forces on iPad. Technology experts caution parents against allowing their kids to use their phones in their absence.

