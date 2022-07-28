Aussie TikToker Lets His Followers Disrupt His Sleep in Amusing Ways, Earns Rs 26 Lakh

A social media influencer is earning lakhs just by letting people wake him up from his sleep. Yes, that’s true. The 28-year-old influencer, Jakey Boehm from Australia makes around Rs 26 lakh i.e. £28,000 a month, just by letting people wake him up from his sleep in whichever way they wish. If you are wondering if there is some twist in it, then you must know that it is as simple as this—he sleeps, he asks people to wake him up and they pay him for doing it. You can take all the time to process this, but technically a 28-year-old man is earning his living through his alarms.

Here is the video:

Advertisement

After the social media influencer was hit with this bizarre idea, Jakey equipped his bedroom with sleep-disturbing equipment like lasers, speakers, a bubble machine, and other plenty of things that can disturb anyone’s sleep. Audience can control sleep-disturbing equipment in his room through the interactive live stream. If you are wondering what’s the process? It is quite simple. The influencer encourages his followers to wake him in return for some money, and these followers can choose any song for the alarm. Moreover, if they wish then they can also club their choice of song with an annoying light show and other things.

Advertisement

You might find it hard to believe, but often some of his followers pay him a good amount to wake him each day. As per a TikTok video, Jakey, who has over 5.2 lakh followers on the platform, was woken up abruptly from sleep with bubbles at 12:30 AM. According to a Mirror report, this video was viewed more than 7 million times. In another video, Jakey woke up with the speakers in his room playing loud dubstep tunes at 2 AM.

Advertisement

Mirror quoted Jakey as saying, “It started as one single gift and one sound. We now have lights, bubble machines, inflatables, laser lights, and over 20 sound effects. Every night is the same, a sound or light is activated every 10-15 seconds, it’s constant all night." Jakey added that every night, his love sleep sessions run for seven hours, and he further wishes to add more features to make his followers able to wake him up in various unique manners. Despite all this, the only issue with his bizarre idea is that it can turn into a health problem, due to lack of sleep.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here