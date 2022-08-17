Austin Men Spend Over Rs 9 Lakh To Travel To All 50 US States in Record Time

After travelling over 7,200 miles and spending roughly over 9.5 lakh, three men fulfilled their dream of visiting all 50 US states. Bonus: they have also broken a world record. Peter McConville, Pavel (Pasha) Krechetov, and Abdullahi Salah now hold the record for the fastest visit to all 50 states in the US. The trio completed their journey in five days, 13 hours and 10 minutes. The previous record was made by Thomas Cannon and Justin Morris, who took five days, 16 hours and 20 minutes to complete the journey. Though the Guinness World Record doesn’t list speed records in its books, the group’s record is now listed by the All Fifty States Club.

Guinness World Record discontinued listing speed records in 1996 as an attempt to deter prospective record breakers from reckless or dangerous driving.

McConville and his boys started the journey in Vermont on May 13 and ended it in Hawaii, reported kxan. The men spent about Rs. 9,56,275 ($12,000) on airfare, gas, food and other essentials. On pulling off such a trip, McConville said, “It was a bunch of relief. But at the same time, it was like, we’ve been planning this for so long. We actually pulled this off. And like, everybody’s really excited."

Though it was their race against the clock, they managed to take in some national landmarks. During their journey, the three visited Times Square, Mount Rushmore as well as the Bonneville Salt Flats. The trio even scooped out time to watch the sunrise at the Grand Canyon. But McConville shared that their visit to the Grand Canyon was the most memorable. However, the rest of their journey was spent cutting bathroom, food and gas breaks to as short as possible. The boys were able to shower once during their entire trip.

Finally, when the men landed in Hawaii, after a tiresome yet outstanding journey, they spent nearly two days soaking up the island life before beginning their journey home.

