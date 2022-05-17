Australia is Sending Teen Criminals Who Record Crimes on TikTok to Remote Cattle Farm

In a bid to curb youth crime in the country, the Australian government has come up with a unique way to deal with the juvenile offenders. Instead of holding them in prisons, the government is sending teens, who brag about committing crimes on TikTok, to a remote cattle farm, reported LADbible. The Kimberly region of Australia has reportedly witnessed a rise in crime committed by the youth. These teens are often found glorifying and boasting about their crimes through TikTok. But, now the West Australian government has planned to tighten the noose around these miscreants.

The indigenous-owned Myroodah Station will now serve as an alternative to the children’s prison in Banksia Hill, announced West Australian Regional ­Development Minister Alannah Mac Tiernan. The government held talks with the community leaders and found the Aussie cattle station to be the right place for the notorious young minds. The farm is located 267 kilometres from the town of Broome and boys aged between 14 and 17 years will be shipped there. It will house both who are convicted and those on remand. The teens will not be given any mobile phone facilities on the farm thus keeping them away from the criminal world.

Mac Tiernan told The Australian that many magistrates were reluctant to send the young offenders to the jail in Banksia Hill. And, even if some were sent there, it was for a brief period, he added. The minister shared that they discussed the issue with the communities of the Kimberly region and sought suggestions to tackle youth crime.

Speaking of the remote farm, the minister said it is “remote with no easy option of getting into town." He stressed that the place will help the teens reset their thinking and deviate them from the path of crime and disorder.

According to a report in 9news, police in Western Australia aimed to crackdown on teenagers who were breaking into buildings and recording their crimes as part of a TikTok trend. A team of police officers were sent to the Kimberly region to control youth crime and violence.

