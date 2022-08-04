Australian Artist Sticks Pickle Onto Ceiling, Auctions The Artwork For Rs 5 lakh

While visiting an art gallery, we come across several masterpieces that grab our attention for their beautiful textures, strokes and presentation. Art galleries also keep a collection of several works of abstract creations, made by artists, which common people fail to understand at times. One such artwork recently exhibited at the Michael Lett art gallery in Australia’s Auckland has left the art lovers as well as the users on the internet baffled.

The artwork, created by artist Matthew Griffin has become the talk of the town owing to its bizarre presentation. Michael Lett Gallery shared a picture of the artwork on Instagram. The material used to create this piece has surprised all. The main component in this artwork is a slice of pickle from a McDonald’s cheeseburger.

“Mathew Griffin, Pickle 2022, is a sculpture comprising the slice of pickle from a McDonald’s cheeseburger flung onto the ceiling," wrote Michael Lett Gallery in the description of the work.

It was revealed that to make the peculiar art, Griffin bought a cheeseburger from a McDonald’s outlet. He later took out the chunk of pickle from the burger, and flung the piece up in the air. To the amazement of the viewers, the pickle got stuck onto the ceiling.

The spectacular artwork has been named, ‘Pickle’ and it has been put up for sale for 10,000 Australian dollars, around Rs 5.55 lakh. The unconventional piece of work has left art lovers and netizens baffled.

Users have showered the comment section with their opinions, debating on whether this artwork deserves such a hefty value. While some have passed sarcastic comments others have remarked that the ‘Pickle’ art is priceless.

However, it is not the first time that such artworks have astonished art lovers. Earlier, an Italian artist named Maurizio Cattelan had created another odd piece of artwork that portrayed a banana glued with duct tape. The piece was showcased in a Miami exhibition and was put up for sale at a price of 120,000 US dollars. This interesting banana sculpture also had a twist in the end. Performing artist David Datun was seen eating the banana from the wall it was pasted on, which amused the viewers.

