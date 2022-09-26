Australian Captain Celebrates AFL Win With Team's Water Boy Who Has Down's Syndrome

Sports is not just about winning or losing but also about putting a smile on people’s faces. And that’s what Australian Football League (AFL) team Geelong Cats’ skipper Joel Selwood did after the team’s recent title victory. Selwood shared the joy of winning the AFL league with his team’s water boy who has Down’s Syndrome. In a now-viral video, Selwood is seen walking to the water boy, who is in the stands and asking him to join the team in the celebration.

The water boy instantly responds by climbing the barrier and the Aussie football club captain helped him onto the field. After which, they share a brief hug. Another Geelong Cats player, Jeremy Cameron, gives his medal to the water boy, who gets a loud cheer from the crowd and other players. “In Australia, this football team just won the league championship. Their captain went into the stands to get their water boy, who has Down’s Syndrome, so they could celebrate together," read the caption posted along with the video on Instagram.

The video has left the internet in awe of the kindness of the players. One of the users wrote, “This act of love, kindness and compassion is what we all should be doing in our life!" Another one commented, so touching! What a beautiful moment…sigh :)" Someone said, “So awesome to see. For the captain to share this moment with him was truly a moment he’ll never forget for the rest of his life. They’re so special to my heart." Another user praised the captain and added, “This player is an outstanding man in so many ways – well done and thank you Joel Selwood."

Even AFL’s official Twitter page shared the video and captioned it, “Sammy’s moment."

The Geelong Cats led by Selwood registered a landslide win against the Sydney Swans to claim the title.

