Australian Family Turns Deceased Pet Dog Into A Rug. Internet Calls It "Upsetting"

You must have heard about pet parents keeping one thing that was dear to their deceased furballs as a souvenir. But, have you ever heard about someone turning their beloved pet into a rug after its death? An Australian family recently became a hot topic of discussion on social media after they turned their golden retriever into a rug after it died.

While many may find it disturbing, pet taxidermy is becoming increasingly popular among pet parents to honour their four-legged companions, shared the professional hired by the family to turn their pet into a rug. The owner of Chimera Taxidermy, Maddy, told Yahoo! News Australia, “Pet taxidermy has only really become more popular in the last five years or so, so it’s a very new thing to see for most people."

The 29-year-old also added, “Some are more of a sentimental keepsake, others are on display resting in their beds or however their owners wanted them preserved." However, she agrees that pet taxidermy is “definitely not for everyone."

Maddy, who started pet taxidermy when she was 18, shared a video of the golden retriever rug on her company’s Instagram account a few days ago. “Beautiful old golden retriever preserved as a pelt for his family. Finally ready to head home," read its caption.

Since being posted, the Instagram reel has received more than 5,000 views.

In the comments, Maddy explained that the pelt has been tanned and turned into the leather so that the fur won’t fall out. Elaborating on the same, she mentioned that leather will keep the rug in good condition for many years. She also shared, “Preserving pets as pelts or as rugs are not as common as people wanting full taxidermy mounts and most of the pets’ taxidermies are sleeping. But we can do the pet rugs without the pets’ heads."

This pet souvenir has received mixed reviews from users. One commented, “Though morbid and sad, I’ve wondered what it would look like for [my dog] to one day be preserved like [a rug]. Its’ upsetting." Another pointed out, “Beautiful but not for everyone." “Might not be for everyone, but it’s an interesting way to keep that sensory connection alive far after the beloved pet is gone," remarked a third user.

