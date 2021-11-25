Australian Lady Vet Injects Friends, Herself With Horse Tranquilliser as Drugs

We have often come across drug addicts who can go to any extent to find it and do it. Most of the time, they don’t even think about the impact and consequences of their steps. However, one does expect doctors to be extra careful, right?

An Australian veterinary doctor is making headlines these days after the lady gave her friends and herself an injection that’s meant for horses. The lady reportedly administered herself and her friends a horse tranquilliser.

Western Australia’s Catherine McGuigan is a veterinarian. She used to work in Murray Veterinary Services but she was fired from her job. Catherine and her friends one day planned to take drugs and get high. For this, she brought a bottle of an injection named Ketamine from her hospital. Ketamine is a tranquilliser, which is used on horses and other big animals to calm them down. If and when injected in humans, it has the same effect as drugs.

Advertisement

The mind, reportedly, goes completely numb, and the person goes calm. In a way, it works like anaesthesia for animals. There is a rule in Australia to keep these drugs locked. It is not sold in the open market.

According to a report, in October this year, Catherine and her friends were using cocaine together when the lady brought the bottle of ketamine from her car. She injected her friends with the drugs and asked them not to tell anyone about this.

Catherine had the right to keep ketamine with her since she was a veterinary doctor. But she was not supposed to use it on humans. Now, an inquiry committee related to the medical department has imposed a fine of more than Rs 2 lakh. Her doctor’s license has also been taken away which means she can’t practice medicine from now on.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.