Australian Man Burps Louder Than Electric Drill, Makes it to Guinness Book of Records

An Australian man has created a world record of burping at the loudest note of 112.4 decibels. Neville Sharp, who lives in the northern part of Australia, has made it to the Guinness World Records and after burping at record levels. Neville learned to burp as a child from his elder sister. Now, the 45-year-old, and has turned his childhood learning into a world record.

As per the reports, Neville Sharp has now become the person to have burped at the loudest note on the planet. The sound of his burp was recorded at 112.4 decibels, which is louder than an electric drill or can be compared to the sound of a trombone or trumpet.

Neville’s burp sound levels were tested in a studio to measure his voice accurately. When the sound of his burp was measured with the right device, it was recorded 3 points higher than the previous record.

Advertisement

Earlier, the record of the fastest burp was registered in the name of Paul Hahn from England. He belched at 109.9 decibels, which has now been broken by Neville after 12 years by 3 points.

The Guinness world record book has several such names with strange records. This record might be a weird one but the family members of Neville are happy hearing the news.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.