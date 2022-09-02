Australian Man Denied Entry to Pub With Assistance Dog Awarded Rs 4.3 Lakh in Compensation

A man from Australia, who was denied entry to a pub with his assistance dog, won an anti-discrimination lawsuit and got awarded 8,000 AUD, or roughly Rs 4.3 lakh as compensation. The incident was reported from the Sunshine Coast region in the continent.

Raymond Matthews was a regular customer at the Woombye Pub near his house. The pub was Matthews’ go-to place for a beer or two in a week. He was accompanied by his assistance dog, a Chihuahua named Coo-ee. “Habitually I would go up there for a chicken parmi and a beer, maybe once or twice a week," he told 7News.

In 2017, the management at the pub changed and a new team took over. From that day onwards, Matthews was denied bringing his dog inside the premises of the pub and was asked to leave Coo-ee outside. Matthews said that Coo-ee, this one time, almost got run over “having had to stay outside." “I went back inside and got directed out and barred for a month and made out to be the bad guy," he said.

Advertisement

Matthews tried numerous times to make the pub management understand the importance of Coo-ee in his life but they did not deter. “The more I tried to convince them, the more I sounded like a broken record. I had been to the doctor to get the dog signed off as an assistant," Matthews said.

This went on for three years before Matthews decided to take legal action against the pub owners. Matthews also found some witnesses who testified in support of his case. When the case was heard in the tribunal, it was noticed that the pub’s management broke an anti-discrimination law. The motion resulted in Matthews getting a compensation of Rs 4.3 lakh, along with an apology, as claimed by him.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here