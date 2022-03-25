Australian Man Jailed After Deliberately Dropping 20 kg Weight on Gymgoer's Head

In a horrific accident, a gym goer was left bleeding profusely after another member of the gym dropped 20 kg of weight on his head. According to a Daily Mail report, the incident took place at a gym in Darwin, Australia in October 2020. The scene was also captured in CCTV footage which shows 33-year-old Shane William Ryan dropping a 20 kg plate on the victim’s head. The two men were working out at the Next Level gym and were known to each other. As the matter was brought before a court, Ryan initially claimed that he accidentally dropped the weight. However, later Ryan admitted that he deliberately slammed the weight on the person’s head.

In the CCTV footage, Ryan is seen picking up the 20 kg plate and carrying it towards the victim. Suddenly, Ryan pretends to trip and ends up dropping the weight on the person. The victim, who was lying on the bench with dumbbells in his hands, is seen falling to the ground.

After getting slammed by the weight, the victim starts to bleed profusely and clutches his face in agony. Meanwhile, Ryan walks away from the scene as he appears to have injured his ankle. But later he calls an ambulance and tends to the victim.

It was learnt that the victim was left with a fractured skull, swelling in his face and a cut to his eyebrow. In addition, he also suffered ‘significant and ongoing’ psychological impacts after the accident, reported NT News.

Taking cognisance of the accident, Justice John Burns awarded 19 months of jail to Ryan. The judge noted that the attack was unprovoked and no motive could be found for it. Further, the judge told Ryan that the victim was lying on his back and hence could not protect himself. “He also had no reason to believe that you would attack him as you did," the judge added.

Moreover, the judge described the accident as dangerous and highlighted that the lack of motive in the attack was ‘troubling’.

